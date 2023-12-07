New Turkish pharma plant to supply Azerbaijan with crucial medicines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Turkish Gen Pharma Caucasus Manufacturing Operations LLC pharma plant in Azerbaijan's Pirallahi Industrial Park will supply the country with crucial medicines, the head of the company Abidin Gulmus said, Trend reports.

"Today is a historic day. The project will contribute to Azerbaijan's healthcare. This is not only a pharmaceutical plant; it will provide employment opportunities for graduates from pharmaceutical faculties and serve as a platform for realizing their projects," he noted.

Gulmus also said that the project consists of two phases.

“We plan to complete the first phase by the end of 2025. The second should begin in 2026,” he added.

Gen Pharma Caucasus Manufacturing Operations LLC received the status of a resident of Azerbaijan's Pirallahi Industrial Park, thus bringing the number of the industrial park residents to six.

The company will produce high quality medicines in 42 names and various forms (pills, capsules, gelatin capsules, powder suspension, syrup, etc.) and dosage on the territory of 7.8 hectares of the industrial complex.

The enterprise with an investment cost of 59.3 million manat ($34.88 million) will employ 165 people. The enterprise with annual production capacity of 50 million packages will be built within the framework of trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC, "Gen Ilac ve Saglik Urunleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S." and "Sia Pharmaceuticals" LLCs of Türkiye.

