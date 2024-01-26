Azerbaijan, India seek to develop ties in transport and communications - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Azerbaijan and India seek to develop ties in the field of transportation and communications, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov during the event dedicated to Republic Day of India, Trend reports.

He noted that the effective utilization of the extensive economic opportunities of the North-South international transport corridor is possible only through joint efforts.

"As is known, Azerbaijan is currently executing new economic projects, accompanied by extensive reconstruction efforts in the territories that have been liberated from occupation. This endeavor significantly paves the way for the development of fresh opportunities in inter-regional trade.," the deputy minister said.

He added that there is growing interest in the Aghdam Industrial Park and the Araz Valley Economic Zone in Jabrayil.

Discussing the restoration of AZAL Azerbaijan Airlines on the Baku-Delhi-Baku route last year, the initiation of flights on the Delhi-Baku-Delhi route by the Indian airline IndiGo, and the launch of the Baku-Mumbai-Baku route by AZAL, Elnur Mammadov mentioned that it led to the visit of 117,000 Indian tourists to Azerbaijan. This marks a significant increase compared to 2023.

The Embassy of India, Baku, has invited members of the Indian community and friends of India in Azerbaijan to mark the 75th Republic Day of India on Friday, January 26 at the Embassy premises.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel