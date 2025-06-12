PASHA Capital chief paints entity's market share deliverables (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ PASHA Capital’s local market turnover has grown significantly over the past 3 years, rising from 11 billion manat ($6.4 billion) to 27 billion manat ($15.8 billion), said Jeyhun Hajiyev, Director of PASHA Capital, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference on the company’s financial results for 2024, Hajiyev articulated that in juxtaposition to the preceding fiscal year, this delineates a year-on-year escalation of 35 percent.

“PASHA Capital has maintained a stable market share. During the reporting year, total market turnover reached 14 billion manat ($8.2 billion), with PASHA Capital accounting for 8.2 billion manat ($4.8 billion) of that figure. The bank’s market share in corporate bonds reached 1.3 billion manat ($764.7 million) in 2024.

Our revenues are increasing. Compared to 2023, PASHA Capital’s revenues grew by 41 percent, reaching 11.3 million manat ($6.6 million),” he said.

Hajiyev also mentioned that operational expenses related to staff increased by nearly 1 million manat ($588,200).

“In total, PASHA Capital’s operating expenses amounted to around 5.4 million manat ($3.1 million), total assets stood at 64 million manat ($37.6 million), and total liabilities were about 47.6 million manat ($28 million). The bank’s total capital reached 16.5 million manat ($9.7 million) in the reporting year.

However, the bank’s net interest and non-interest income decreased by 24.5 percent compared to 2023, totaling 2.6 million manat ($1.5 million),” he added.

Will be updated