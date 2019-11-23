First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends 10th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum in Moscow (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23
Trend:
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko have attended the 10th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum in Moscow.
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Chairperson of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko made speeches at the forum.
