BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

New Year festivities have been held for children at the Rehabilitation Centre for People with Down Syndrome.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Leyla Aliyeva talked to children undergoing treatment at the center and posed for photographs with them.

Children were entertained by music shows and performances.

