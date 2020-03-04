Azerbaijani president arrives in Tovuz district for visit
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Tovuz district for a visit.
The president laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Tovuz.
Head of Tovuz District Executive Authority Mammad Mammadov informed the president of the work done in the district.
