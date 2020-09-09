Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

"Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country, Independence Day.

We are pleased to see the strengthening of the state independence of the friendly Tajikistan, its achievements in the field of socio-economic development and growing prestige on the international arena.

Our countries are bound together by the ties of traditional friendship and cooperation. I believe that based on mutual trust and support, our bilateral relations will continue to develop and strengthen in accordance with the will of our peoples.

I would like to emphasize that the people of Azerbaijan are in solidarity with the friendly people of Tajikistan in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic facing the world.

Dear Emomali Sharifovich, on such a joyful day, I extend my best regards to you and wish the Republic of Tajikistan peace and prosperity," the letter said.