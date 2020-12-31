Monitoring Center will be ready in maximum of two weeks - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

Trend:

This Monitoring Center will be ready in the next 10 days – a maximum of two weeks, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar, Trend reports.

“The Azerbaijani side is currently constructing a building for this Monitoring Center in Aghdam district. This Monitoring Center will be ready in the next 10 days – a maximum of two weeks. As far as I know, the Turkish side is ready to start operating. You are probably also in contact with the Russian side – the sooner the Monitoring Center starts operating, the better, because even though about two months have passed since the war ended, there are still threats and dangers. Uncontrolled Armenian armed forces operate in our territory and some of them do not want to leave or surrender. Therefore, there must be a Monitoring Center to eliminate this threat and ensure peace and stability in our region as a whole in the future. Unfortunately, some political forces in Armenia are cherishing revenge plans, openly declare that they will wage a war against Azerbaijan one day and occupy Azerbaijani lands. It will be suicidal for them. Of course, such attempts will be eliminated immediately, but there are threats. Therefore, monitoring and control must be carried out in this region, and I am confident that the Turkish-Russian center will fulfill this function with dignity,” the head of state said.