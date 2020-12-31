President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish Minister of National Defense (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar, Trend reports.
The delegation includes Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Yasar Guler, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces Umit Dundar, and Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces Adnan Ozbal.
