Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises 'Winter-2021' in Kars wrap up (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.13

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

Turkish-Azerbaijani joint military exercises 'Winter – 2021’ in Kars wrapped up, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry Twitted, Trend reports on Feb.13.

"The 'Winter – 2021’ exercises launched in Kars on Feb. 1, 2021 successfully wrapped up yesterday," the ministry noted.

"Our congratulations to all our personnel and brothers in the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan on the high results achieved during the joint exercises," added the ministry.