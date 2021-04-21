Supply of electricity to liberated territories will be completed by end of this year - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

The supply of electricity to the liberated territories will be completed by the end of this year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Azerbaijan Television, Trend reports.

“The key infrastructure projects have been launched. I have repeatedly informed the Azerbaijani public about this. I believe that the supply of electricity to the liberated territories will be completed by the end of this year. Power lines are being extended and new substations are being built. The city of Shusha is fully supplied with electricity today, and new power lines are now being laid from Dashkasan to Kalbajar. This is very hard work because this infrastructure project passes through the Murov mountains. The height of the mountains there reaches 3,500 meters and the weather conditions are not yet favorable enough, the snow has not melted yet,” President Aliyev said.

“Work is progressing in all directions related to the road infrastructure. First of all, the Fizuli-Shusha road, the Victory road, is under construction, and the foundation of the Horadiz-Zangilan highway will be laid in the near future. The construction of the Fuzuli-Hadrut, Fuzuli-Jabrayil, Barda-Aghdam, Goygol-Toghanaly-Kalbajar roads has already begun. In parallel, the railway infrastructure of Barda-Aghdam and Horadiz-Zangilan-Aghband is being created. This road will reach the Zangazur corridor. Work is progressing on schedule,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“In parallel with this, the process of calculating the damage caused continues. Foreign specialists are involved. As you know, our plans are to take Armenia to international courts. Naturally, we will do this and foreign experts will help us. Armenia and its foreign partners which illegally exploited our natural resources will face an international court because the plundering of our gold, copper, and other natural resources, as well as their illegal exploitation by Armenia, are considered an international crime. So legal procedures have also been launched in this direction. Foreign partners are already involved in this work,” the head of state said.