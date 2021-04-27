Azerbaijan holds meeting of EU-Azerbaijan subcommittee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27

Trend:

The 9th meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Subcommittee on Justice, Freedom, Security, Human Rights and Democracy was held in Baku, Azerbaijan on April 26-27, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on April 27.

The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev and head of the Eastern Partnership Bilateral Relations Division of the European External Action Service Richard Tibbels.

The discussions were held between the parties in relation to the civil, economic, political and social rights, the national framework for the protection of human rights, as well as cooperation in international forums for the protection of human rights on the first day of the meeting in the field of human rights and democracy.

The views on issues of mutual interest in the field of justice, freedom and security, including the rule of law, the judiciary and cooperation in the field of justice, as well as the issues of migration, asylum and border management, the fight against organized crime and other illegal activity, the return of internally displaced Azerbaijanis to the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation were exchanged on the next day.

Besides the representatives of 15 state bodies and the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner, the delegates from the European External Action Service, employees of the Directorate General for Migration and Home Affairs, the Directorate General for Justice and Consumers, Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion, the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, as well as the EU delegation in Azerbaijan attended the meeting.