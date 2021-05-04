Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits War Trophy Park in Baku (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4
Trend:
Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci visited the War Trophy Park in Baku, he wrote on his Twitter, Trend reports.
"Today we are in the War Trophy Park, which was created following the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation. Congratulations on the victory!," he wrote.
