Azerbaijani president, first lady visit secondary school No 1 and Saint Elisæus Jotaari Church in Nij settlement, Gabala

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have visited the secondary school No 1 and Saint Elisæus Jotaari Church in Nij settlement of Gabala district.

The head of state, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva lit candles in the church.