Battles in Tovuz direction: proper lesson taught to Armenia - Trend TV report from Garagaya

TOVUZ, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Aslan Mamedli – Trend:

A year has passed since the day when the armed forces of Armenia, grossly violating the ceasefire regime, tried to attack the state border with Azerbaijan in the direction of the Tovuz district to seize strategic positions.

During the fierce battles that lasted several days, the heroic soldiers and officers of the Azerbaijani army taught the enemy a worthy lesson, and crushing blows were inflicted on the invaders. The Armenian army was forced to retreat, suffering significant losses.

The battles in the Tovuz direction are another page in the glorious history of the Azerbaijani army. In July 2020, the Armenian army, the military-political leadership of Armenia, which does not stop pursuing a policy of aggression, was taught a lesson, as a result of which the enemy will never forget this heavy defeat.

Recently, the film crew of the Trend visited the territories where these battles took place. Our team met with the soldiers and officers of the Azerbaijani army serving in this direction, got acquainted with the operational situation, learned about the bravery of our servicemen who participated in those battles.

We present a detailed video report from the Tovuz section of the border with Armenia.