Creation of Eastweststream.com new media platform - of exceptional importance, MP says
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17
Trend:
The creation of the Eastweststream.com media platform, which is a joint project of Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency and Russia’s TASS news agency, is of exceptional importance and an extremely important event, Azerbaijani MP Nizami Safarov said at the presentation of the joint project of Trend and TASS agencies - the Eastweststream.com media platform, Trend reports on July 17.
Latest
Main issue today - creation of professional, high-quality journalism, says Azerbaijan’s Union of Journalists
Eastweststream.com media platform to give big impetus to informing Russian public about Azerbaijani realities - Real TV
New ambitious player entering world market of political and economic news – Trend’s deputy director general (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Providing Uzbekistan with COVID-19 vaccine shows Azerbaijan's solidarity in fight against pandemic - ambassador
Azerbaijan's assistance to strengthen friendly ties and strategic partnership - Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan (VIDEO)
Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of NAM organized by Azerbaijan - important step in mobilizing political will – Russian MFA