Eastweststream.com media platform to take its place in global information market – Agency (UPDATE-3)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

The Eastweststream.com media platform will make a significant contribution and take its place in the global information market, executive director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, Ahmad Ismayilov said at the presentation of the joint project of Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency and Russia’s TASS news agency - the Eastweststream.com media platform, Trend reports on July 17.

"The Azerbaijani media outlets, which are preparing to celebrate the 146th anniversary in a few days, have become a dynamic information platform that meets new challenges, accompanied by the rapid development of digital technologies,” Ismayilov said.

“The main task not only is to provide the local audience with high-quality and timely news content, but also to convey Azerbaijani realities to the world, for Azerbaijan, which is the leading country in the region in terms of development rates, to have its voice in the international arena,” the executive director said.

“Proceeding from rich historical experience, the Azerbaijani media adequately cope with this honorable and responsible task,” Ismayilov said.

“The joint project of Trend and TASS news agencies - the Eastweststream.com media platform will make a great contribution to eliminating the gap that exists in this sphere and will take its place in the global information market,” the executive director said.

"The world's attention has always been riveted to Azerbaijan due to its geostrategic location at the junction of West and East,” Ismayilov said. “The Azerbaijani people have won respect for their tolerance, multicultural lifestyle and traditions.”

“The creator of independent Azerbaijan, great leader Heydar Aliyev has repeatedly stressed that Azerbaijan, which from time immemorial played the role of a bridge between East and West, has great respect for all nations and religions,” the executive director said.

“We can say that these traditions, strengthening in the virtual space, have become a stimulating factor for the formation of a big information space," Ismayilov said.

“The Eastweststream.com platform, which is represented by two authoritative entities of the media information market of Azerbaijan and Russia, attracting the attention of the world political and business elite, will become not only a source of immediate information about the region but also an influential information source in general,” the executive director said.

"Trend news agency, founded in Azerbaijan in 1995, is a supplier of news from the Caspian region, the South Caucasus and Central Asia, prepare articles, analytical reports on the main political, economic, energy and financial issues of these regions, becoming an information brand of Azerbaijan, on which reference is often made at the international level,” the executive director said.

“The oldest state news agency in Russia - TASS, which has a 116-year history, operates in dozens of countries, fully and comprehensively covers the most important and interesting events,” Ismayilov said.

“We welcome and wish success to the initiative of two authoritative information providers to unite the West and the East in the virtual space!" the executive director said.