Situation in Kalbajar sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani border stable - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24
Trend:
The situation on the Kalbajar section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border is stable, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
The operational situation is under the control of the Azerbaijani army, the ministry added.
