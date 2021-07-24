Situation in Kalbajar sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani border stable - MoD

Politics 24 July 2021 11:08 (UTC+04:00)
Situation in Kalbajar sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani border stable - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

The situation on the Kalbajar section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border is stable, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The operational situation is under the control of the Azerbaijani army, the ministry added.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey records increase in car exports to Iran
Turkey records increase in car exports to Iran
Iran's water reserves in dams halve
Iran's water reserves in dams halve
Iran to launch Tabriz-Miyaneh railway station
Iran to launch Tabriz-Miyaneh railway station
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan Railways subsidiary breaks record for cargo handling via BTK Transport 11:23
Turkish Railways looks to implement several transport projects - ministry Turkey 11:13
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:09
Situation in Kalbajar sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani border stable - MoD Politics 11:08
Georgia eyes completing construction of all international highways by 2030 Construction 10:58
Uzbekistan, NATO to work on MoU related to prevention of emergencies Uzbekistan 10:55
Turkey records increase in car exports to Iran Turkey 10:48
By end of 2021, Azerbaijan to build all power facilities both in Karabakh and in Eastern Zangazur - president Politics 10:35
Azerbaijan - country affected by war the most, but money being provided to Armenia - President Aliyev Politics 10:33
Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender for buildings repair Tenders 10:31
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for July 24 Uzbekistan 10:30
Azerbaijan increases imports of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 10:30
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 10:29
Azerbaijan sees everything - both Khankandi and the corridor, says president Politics 10:28
What is logic behind creating status for 25,000 people? - President Aliyev Politics 10:24
If Azerbaijan gets offered funds as grant, as Armenia, we won't reject it - President Aliyev Politics 10:12
Azerbaijan achieved its goals during war, continues to do so in post-war era - president Politics 09:57
Azerbaijan, to some extent, shaping political agenda of Armenia - president Politics 09:55
Azerbaijani oil prices rise Finance 09:52
Azerbaijan succeeded to have its agenda adopted on border with Armenia - president Politics 09:51
Russia to resume air service with Egyptian resorts on August 9 Russia 09:40
Fact that Charles Michel didn't use “status” and “Nagorno-Karabakh” was very wise - Azerbaijani president Politics 09:38
To reach Kalbajar easily, road being built from Goygol across Omar pass - President Aliyev Politics 09:34
Our victory smashed all Armenia's ideological foundations - Azerbaijani president Politics 09:32
Inflation in Azerbaijan within acceptable range of 4.3 percent - President Aliyev Politics 09:29
Azerbaijani shooter joins quest for medals at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 09:27
Two Azerbaijani judokas drop out of 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 09:25
Foreign exchange reserves in Azerbaijan almost six times higher than external public debt - president Politics 09:23
All work done on Azerbaijan's liberated lands - approved, supported by people, president says Politics 09:20
Azerbaijani cyclist to take part in 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 09:18
Results of first six months indicate that economy of Azerbaijan already overcame recession - President Aliyev Politics 09:17
City of Naftalan should become travel destination - Azerbaijani president Politics 09:15
There are concrete plans on dev't of iron ore deposits, which is traditional for ​​Dashkasan - President Aliyev Politics 09:11
Azerbaijan’s company opens tender to transport cargo via railway Tenders 08:58
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,293,062 Other News 08:42
US wants to work with likeminded nations in use of space - General John Raymond ICT 08:10
One killed, one injured in light plane crash in Russia’s Far East Russia 08:00
Brazil sees 108,732 new COVID-19 cases Other News 07:25
EU regulator endorses use of Moderna’s COVID-19 shot for children Europe 06:47
Biden authorizes $100 million in emergency funds for Afghan refugees US 06:06
136 deaths reported in rain-related incidents in India's western Maharashtra State Other News 05:20
Biden assures Afghan president of continued U.S. support -White House US 04:38
6.7-magnitude quake rattles Philippines Other News 04:05
Israel reports 1,150 new COVID-19 cases, 857,977 in total Israel 03:28
U.S., Russia to hold arms control talks next week US 02:46
Russia to resume regular air service with three more countries from August 9 Russia 02:09
Delta variant of COVID-19 now dominant in Europe, says World Health Organization Europe 01:28
Azerbaijani units did not take off any UAV into air - MoD Politics 00:52
Over 71% of Lebanon's population risks losing access to safe water - UNICEF Arab World 00:28
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oil exports to Lithuania Oil&Gas 23 July 23:59
Uzbekistan eyes launching production of ZF-UZ-VAC2001 COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 23 July 23:49
Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 Turkey 23 July 23:36
Georgian tea imports from Azerbaijan decrease Business 23 July 23:17
U.S. condemns Taliban attacks on former interpreters, Afghans -State Dept US 23 July 22:52
Death toll from rainstorms in China's Henan rises to 56 Other News 23 July 22:37
Shooting continues on state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia - MoD Politics 23 July 22:16
Valery Karpin named as head coach of Russian football team Other News 23 July 22:06
Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free travel for citizens of nine countries Kyrgyzstan 23 July 21:37
Romanian Parliament seeks to consolidate relations with Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 23 July 21:35
Turkmen sewing factory exceeds production plan Turkmenistan 23 July 21:31
Total capital of Georgian companies in Turkey grows Turkey 23 July 21:25
Georgian Infrastructure Minister talks construction of highways Construction 23 July 21:24
Number of ships received at Turkish Aliaga port in 1H2021 revealed Turkey 23 July 21:24
Iran's water reserves in dams halve Business 23 July 21:24
Water supply to improve in number of Georgian settlements - Minister Business 23 July 21:23
Uzbek currency rates for July 24 Finance 23 July 21:20
UK reports another 36,389 coronavirus cases Europe 23 July 21:11
Azerbaijan transfers beekeeping farms to Lachin pastures after Kalbajar (PHOTO) Economy 23 July 20:56
Business mission of Russian companies to Azerbaijan to expand mutual economic ties - Minister Business 23 July 20:21
Azerbaijan launches large-scale construction work of Toganali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway (PHOTO) Economy 23 July 20:01
Money supply rate grows in Azerbaijan Finance 23 July 19:52
Kazakhstan sees growth in manufacturing industry Kazakhstan 23 July 19:30
Iran to launch Tabriz-Miyaneh railway station Business 23 July 19:18
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 23 Society 23 July 19:11
Numerous weapons left by Armenia found in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district (VIDEO) Politics 23 July 19:04
Azerbaijan confirms 371 more COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries Society 23 July 18:49
Volumes of cargo from Germany transported via Turkish ports announced Turkey 23 July 18:26
Poland interested in dev't of co-op with Georgia in agri-food products - ministry Business 23 July 18:23
Armenia’s attempts to aggravate situation in region by firing at Azerbaijani positions – unacceptable – MFA Politics 23 July 18:21
Georgia doubles cement imports from Azerbaijan Business 23 July 18:17
Deputy Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces dismissed Politics 23 July 18:09
Infrastructures co Rimon Group completes TASE IPO Israel 23 July 17:41
AmEx beats profit estimates as consumer spending recovers from pandemic lows US 23 July 17:39
Uzbekistan’s 6M2021 electricity output up Oil&Gas 23 July 17:36
SOCAR expanding gas supply network in Georgia Oil&Gas 23 July 17:34
Iran receives new batch of COVID-19 vaccine Society 23 July 17:25
Serviceman of Azerbaijani army killed as result of Armenian aggression Politics 23 July 17:20
Adherence to principles of trilateral statement - guarantee of peace and stability in region – Russian analyst Politics 23 July 17:15
Nearly 35 mln people receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose in Russia — health minister Russia 23 July 17:14
Uzbekistan increases import of chemicals from Turkey Turkey 23 July 17:07
Azerbaijan increases import of Turkish-made chemicals Turkey 23 July 17:02
Uzbekistan talks possible transport-related co-op with Azerbaijan on liberated lands (Exclusive) Transport 23 July 16:57
Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan working on new draft intergovernmental agreement (Exclusive) Transport 23 July 16:55
Türkmennebit State Concern reveals volume of produced oil Oil&Gas 23 July 16:41
Azerbaijani team marches at parade of athletes within opening of Tokyo Olympics Society 23 July 16:40
Uzbekistan offers Azerbaijan to resume direct flights (Exclusive) Transport 23 July 16:38
Iran boosts import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 23 July 16:36
Israel increases imports of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 23 July 16:36
Turkmenistan’s Garabogazkarbamid plant produces significant volume of urea fertilizer Business 23 July 16:14
Azerbaijan appoints new Chief of General Staff of Army Politics 23 July 16:10
All news