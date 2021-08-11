Russian peacekeepers must stop allowing deployment of Armenian troops to Azerbaijan's liberated lands - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

Trend:

The peacekeeping forces of Russia must put an end to the cases of deployment of the Armed Forces of Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the press statement of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

To remind, the Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed on the Azerbaijani liberated lands on the basis of the paragraphs of the trilateral statement.