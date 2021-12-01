Tactical exercises of mortar and artillery units with live fire held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

In accordance with the "Plan for the coordination of the troops of the Nakhchivan garrison for the 2021 academic year", tactical exercises of mortar and artillery units were conducted with live fire with artillery, rocket, mortar and anti-tank batteries of the Separate Combined Arms Army of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Tactical exercises, conducted in the immediate vicinity of combat conditions, were focused on the coherence of actions of units and the improvement of field skills, tactical and fire maneuvers.

During the exercises, support was provided to the units of the Azerbaijani army. Enemy targets detected by drones and other reconnaissance equipment in the most remote areas were destroyed.

The anti-tank batteries of the Separate Combined Arms Army completed the corresponding tasks on computers and at a training base with special software in the Simulation Center of the Nakhchivan Garrison before practical firing.

During the exercise, young personnel were trained in the combat experience of anti-tank special forces units, which successfully completed the tasks of accurately destroying enemy equipment during the second Karabakh war.