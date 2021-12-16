Pakistani Ambassador talks participation of Azerbaijani FM in extraordinary meeting on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

I am glad that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan will take part in an extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the OIC countries on the provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee said, Trend reports.

According to the ambassador, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has offered Pakistan to hold an extraordinary meeting of ministers.

"The purpose of this historic meeting is to help the people of Afghanistan survive famine. More than half of the Afghan population was faced with hunger, and 40 percent of the country's economy was destroyed," he said.

The ambassador noted the need to provide international assistance to Afghanistan as soon as possible.

"Pakistan has already allocated humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in the amount of $30 million. I am glad that the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister will also participate in this meeting," the ambassador added.