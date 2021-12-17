Azerbaijan produced 156 types of weapons, military equipment – deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Azerbaijan has produced 156 types of weapons and military equipment since early 2021, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Defense Industry, Mehman Bakhishov said, Trend reports on Dec. 17.

Bakhishov said that in general, more than 1,000 types of defense products were produced, which were supplied to the warehouses of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

“The enterprises of the Ministry of Defense Industry were constantly working during the Second Karabakh War,” the deputy minister said. “The products manufactured in the previous years were checked, equipment that was damaged during the war was restored and put into operation.”

“The Azerbaijani Armed Forces were satisfied with weapons and military equipment produced at the enterprises subordinate to the Ministry of Defense Industry,” Bakhishov said.