Mutual opening of Azerbaijani, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s embassies to contribute to development of ties (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
The decision on the mutual opening of the embassies of Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina will contribute to the further development of cooperation between the two countries, Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turković said at the joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports on Dec. 23.
Turković stressed that an increase in the number of tourist trips can also strengthen the ties.
“The economic ties are not at a proper level, the distance between the countries must not be an obstacle to the expansion of ties,” Turković added.
