Sale of hybrid vehicles to be exempted from VAT in Azerbaijan

Politics 29 December 2021 19:43 (UTC+04:00)
Sale of hybrid vehicles to be exempted from VAT in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

The sale of electric cars in Azerbaijan will be exempt from VAT from January 1, 2022, Trend reports.

This has been envisaged upon a change in the Tax Code, approved on December 29 by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

So far, the import of electric cars in Azerbaijan has been exempted from VAT.

Not only import, but also the sale of such cars will be exempted from VAT.

Moreover, the import and sale of hybrid vehicles (the production year of no more than three years and an engine capacity of no more than 2,500 cubic centimeters), as well as the import of level 2 and level 3 chargers for electric cars, will be exempted from VAT from January 1, 2022 for three years.

