President Erdogan shares expectations from upcoming visit of Israeli president to Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

We hope that the upcoming visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Turkey will bring relations between the two countries to a new level and lead to positive developments, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while answering journalists' questions at the Ankara airport before the start of his visit to Ukraine, Trend reports.

According to the head of state, Israel also follows a similar approach.

He also noted that President of Israel Isaac Herzog will make a visit to Turkey in mid-March.