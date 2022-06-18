Traveler from UAE shares her excitement about rapid dev't of infrastructure in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, June 18. The traveler from the UAE Preeti Singh shared her excitement about the rapid development of infrastructure in Karabakh, Trend reports.

“The Karabakh trip was awesome, and we got impressed by the speed of infrastructure development here. However, the destructions in the region have shocked me. Hopefully, all the restoration initiatives taken by Azerbaijan will contribute to creating favorable conditions for citizens,” said Singh.

She also expressed her amazement at Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure the return of displaced persons to their native lands.

"The smart village concept is really impressive, especially after all the destructions we've seen," she added.

During the third day of the visit to liberated lands, a group of 24 travelers from ten countries worldwide got acquainted with the 'smart village' of Zangilan's Aghali.