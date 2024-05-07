Azerbaijan becomes preferred destination for tourists from Persian Gulf countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan is the most preferred destination for tourists from the Persian Gulf countries, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency.

In the report, prepared for the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Oman and Kuwait), Azerbaijan ranks 38 percent of the 10 most preferred tourist destinations.

The report titled “Connecting Travel Insight Report” was prepared by renowned Jacobs Media and launched on May 7 as part of “ATM Dubai 2024”. Besides Azerbaijan, countries such as Egypt, Thailand, the UK, Italy, France, Georgia, Switzerland, Turkey, the UK, Italy, France, Georgia, Türkiye, and the Maldives are among the top ten.

Director General of the World Travel and Tourism Organization (WTTC), Julia Simpson, noted in her speech at the event that Azerbaijan is also joining the Hotel Sustainability Framework program, praising the initiative.

To note, the number of travelers from Middle Eastern countries in Azerbaijan increased by 51 percent from January through April 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel