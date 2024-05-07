World's best coaches identified

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The world's best coaches have been identified, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The list was published by FourFourTwo.

The rating is headed by Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola. The head coach of another Premier League club, Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp, is ranked 2nd, while Bayer's Spanish coach, Xabi Alonso, is ranked 3rd.

1. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

2. Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool)

3. Xabi Alonso (Bayer)

4. Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

5. Unai Emery (Aston Villa)

6. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

7. Simone Inzaghi (Inter)

8. Luis Enrique (PSG)

9. Diego Simeone (Atletico)

10. Julian Nagelsmann (Germany)

