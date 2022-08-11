Construction of new highway bypassing Azerbaijan's Lachin city completed (PHOTO) UPDATE

Details added, first version posted 11:03

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 11. The construction of a new highway bypassing Azerbaijan's Lachin city is one of the most important road infrastructure projects implemented in Karabakh and East-Zangazur economic regions under the president's instructions, Trend reports.

The road construction was carried out by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

During the construction of highway, drilling operations in the amount of 7.3 million cubic meters were carried out, as well as blasting operations in the amount of 1.3 million cubic meters.

Along the road passing through the territory with difficult terrain, various structures have been constructed in accordance with the project. So, concrete ditches were built in the necessary places, round water pipes of various diameters were installed in 17 places, plastic pipes of various diameters were installed in 36 places, a four-span road bridge with a length of 149,5 meters and a width of 13,5 meters was built.

