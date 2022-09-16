We will do everything to ensure that situation in Caucasus is stable - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. We will do everything to ensure that the situation in the Caucasus is stable, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Samarkand, Trend reports.

"I would also like to express my gratitude to you for your prompt response to the aggravation and escalation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. The clashes lasted less than eight hours and have now stopped – although the Armenian side did not immediately begin to implement the ceasefire. In general, the ceasefire has been observed for about two days. Border conflicts happen, but the main thing is that we have managed to stabilize the situation and introduce peaceful conditions.

According to the information I am now receiving from the ground, as I said, the situation has been stable for about two days. The main thing now is not to disrupt the beginning process of normalization of relations, to start moving in this direction. We are welcoming the efforts of Russia towards this, including those made within the framework of the tripartite commission at the level of deputy prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia for transport communications, within the framework of the delimitation process, as well as plans to start negotiations on a peace agreement. Of course, we will discuss this in detail.

I want to say again that Azerbaijan is committed to the trilateral documents that were signed by Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia after the second Karabakh war, and we will do everything to ensure that the situation in the Caucasus is stable," the head of state said.