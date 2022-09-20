Azerbaijan repatriates bodies of numerous Armenian servicemen to Yerevan (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 13:14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Azerbaijan handed over the bodies of 95 Armenian servicemen to Yerevan, Trend reports via State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the affairs of prisoners and missing persons, hostages.

A search was carried out for the remains of Armenian servicemen who got killed as a result of a large-scale provocation committed by the Armenian Armed Forces on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on September 12-14.

Azerbaijan, once again demonstrating its commitment to the international humanitarian law and value of humanism, handed over the bodies of Armenian servicemen to Yerevan through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The humanitarian process related to the repatriation of Armenian servicemen will continue.