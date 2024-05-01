Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss potential collaborative energy activities

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed prospects for joint activities in the energy sector, Trend reports.

The subject was discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov.

The parties also discussed bilateral economic relations between two countries, such as the discovery of new prospects to improve business cooperation and the implementation of a strategy for boosting economic, trade, and investment collaboration.

Meanwhile, the Uzbek Statistics Agency reported that economic turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan totaled $142 million from January to March 2024.