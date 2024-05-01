Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of religious leaders of OTS member and observer countries (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 1 May 2024 12:06 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of religious leaders of OTS member and observer countries (PHOTO)

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation consisting of Muslim religious leaders of member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

The delegation includes Chairman of the Muslim Board of Uzbekistan Nuriddin Kholiknazarov, Head of the Religious Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan Nauryzbay Otpenov, Head of Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan Abdulaziz Zakirov and President of Religious Affairs of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ahmet Unsal.

