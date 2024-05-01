Azerbaijan's Central Bank makes public forecast of average price of oil for 2024-2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan forecasts the average price of one barrel of oil in 2024 at the level of $85.7, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the press conference on changes in the parameters of the discount rate.

"The average price of one barrel of oil is forecasted at the level of $83.5 in 2025," he emphasized.

