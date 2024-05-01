Kazakh President hails Azerbaijani-Armenian consent to hold negotiations in Almaty

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 1. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia to hold talks in Almaty, the Kazakh president said in a statement on the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty Trend reports.

"I welcome the agreement of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to hold negotiations of foreign ministers on the preparation of a peace treaty between the two states at the proposal of the Kazakh side. It is symbolic that this important event will be held in Almaty, where the historic Alma-Ata Declaration was signed in December 1991, which consolidated the foundations of the independent development of the CIS countries and approved the principles of defining interstate borders. I proceed from the fact that the forthcoming meeting will serve for the practical realization of the Azerbaijani-Armenian agreements and will contribute to the early establishment of lasting and long-term peace in the South Caucasus," the statement reads.

To note, earlier, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his visit to Yerevan offered a platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Besides, on April 30, the official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aybek Smadiyarov stated that Azerbaijan and Armenia confirmed their participation in the talks in Almaty.

