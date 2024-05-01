Azerbaijan's Central Bank voices GDP forecasts for 2024-2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan forecasts GDP growth at 3.5–4 percent this year, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the press conference on changes in the parameters of the discount rate.

According to him, growth is expected to reach 3 percent next year.

"In turn, non-oil GDP is forecast to grow at the level of 5–6 percent," he emphasized.

