China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway plays pivotal role in reviving Silk Road - official

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 1. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is playing a pivotal role in partially reviving the ancient Silk Road route, Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, said, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, he made the remark in a meeting with Zhao Gang, Governor of the People's Government of Shaanxi Province.

Japarov emphasized that, leveraging their advantageous geographical locations, Shaanxi Province and Kyrgyzstan have the potential to attract additional volumes of international transit cargo, which would significantly boost bilateral trade.

In response, Zhao Gang expressed readiness to advance cooperation in trade, economics, culture, and humanitarian affairs.

The discussions encompassed prospects for comprehensive collaboration, particularly in the trade and economic realms, implementing investment projects, exporting environmentally friendly Kyrgyz agricultural products to Shaanxi Province, tourism development, and launching pilot projects for industrial zones and agricultural parks in Kyrgyzstan.

Additionally, both parties explored a broad spectrum of cooperation opportunities in the energy sector.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, a planned 454-kilometer rail line, is intended to connect China's and Uzbekistan's railways through Kyrgyzstan's territory and further link up with the European railway network through Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye.