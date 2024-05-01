Energy stands among key sectors of EBRD-Tajikistan cowork - bank president

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 1. Energy is one of the key sectors of cooperation between the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Tajikistan, the bank's president, Odile Renaud-Basso, told Tajik media, Trend reports.

Other significant areas of attention for the president included transportation and private-sector support. She added that future support for agricultural projects is planned.



The president mentioned that the EBRD finances private financial institutions by giving them credit lines, which they then use to lend to small firms, women in business, and youth.



However, she stated that the Rogun Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), Tajikistan's largest strategic project, is too huge for the EBRD. This project is better suited to the World Bank's modality, which helps obtain funding for its implementation.

As of February 29, 2024, the EBRD's current project portfolio in Tajikistan was 507 million euros, with 72 active projects scheduled for completion. Overall, the EBRD committed 947 million euros to 168 projects around the country.