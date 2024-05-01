Turkmen delegates to sort out Uzbekistan's investment potential

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 1. The Turkmen delegation will take part in the third Tashkent International Investment Forum, which will be held on May 2-3, 2024 in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the forum will provide an opportunity to explore Uzbekistan's business trends, participate in the development of a new generation of Uzbek entrepreneurs, implement logistics-related projects, communicate with business and government circles, and serve as a springboard to enter Central Asian markets.



This year's event is also projected to attract about 2,500 people from 84 countries, including government officials, corporate executives, and representatives from the UN, EBRD, OPEC, and SCO.



Meanwhile, the Tashkent International Investment Forum is an international event that highlights Uzbekistan's and other Central Asian economies' tremendous growth potential.

The forum, which was established in 2022, intends to strengthen cooperation and enable agreements with international partners in order to promote long-term, sustainable growth and development in the region.

