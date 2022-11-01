Preliminary preconditions for delimitation of border between Armenia and Azerbaijan found - Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Preconditions for the delimitation and demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan found, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters, Trend reports.

The Russian Federation is ready to provide the most accurate maps of the Soviet General Staff to resolve the issue of demarcating the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Putin said.

"As for the peacekeepers, this is spelled out in our joint statement in November 2020, when the conflict was ended. There is nothing to add here, he said. - We talked about it. But this requires our joint agreement," Putin said.

According to him, the decision to extend the mandate of the Russian peacekeepers depends on other issues - the possible conclusion of a peace treaty and the delimitation and demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"If these issues are resolved, then the issue of peacekeepers will stand differently. If not resolved or [resolved] to some extent, then the fate of our peacekeeping contingent depends on it," Putin explained.