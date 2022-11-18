Azerbaijan amends Code of Execution of Punishments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on amending the Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the Execution of Punishments, Trend reports on November 18.

According to the law, the following amendments were made to the Code of Execution of Punishments:

- in Article 69.1.2, in the second sentence, the "talks" words are replaced by the "talks or video meeting" words.

- the following second sentence is added to Article 81.1:

"In cases where meetings are limited during periods of the anti-epidemic regime, sanitary-hygienic and quarantine regimes, at the request of the convict, short-term meetings are replaced by phone conversations or video meetings".