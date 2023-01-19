If three Caucasian countries unite efforts region will be much safer – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. If three Caucasian countries unite efforts region will be much safer, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, speaking at a plenary meeting on “Eurasia’s Middle Corridor: From Pathway to Highway” held as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.

"Unfortunately, Armenia did not respond to our proposal to sign a peace deal, which will be very simple, and which will be based on the fundamental principles of international law. Commissioner Hahn hinted to the absence of Armenia here. He said there are two South Caucasian countries but there are at least three. I know whom he meant, but why Armenia is not here because our proposal with Georgia to start trilateral format of cooperation was rejected by Armenia.

I highly value the efforts of my friend Irakli Garibashvili, who hosted a meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, and Georgian colleague joined. So, our suggestion was for leaders to meet in Georgia, because Georgia always historically was a place, where all the neighbors met. But Armenia is not ready for that, and this is one of the potential risks.

If three Caucasian countries unite the efforts in energy transportation, security stability, border delimitation, the region will be much safer," President Ilham Aliyev said.