US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations arrives in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono has arrived in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the US Embassy in Baku.

During his visit to Baku, SACN Bono will meet with government officials to advance the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Bono will underscore the US support for the renewed focus on a peace process, including through direct conversation.

Later, he will also travel to Armenia and Georgia.

Meanwhile, the retirement of the last Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations Philip Reeker was announced on January 5, 2023.