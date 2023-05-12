Azerbaijani MoD talks latest developments on Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:06

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Relative peace was established from late May 11 to early May 12 in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar region on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, over the past day, the Armenian armed forces shelled Azerbaijani positions located in other directions 17 times.

The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Gulali settlement of the Tovuzgala region, Azizli settlement of the Basarkechar region, and Saybali settlement of Garakilsa region using mortars and various caliber weapons eight times periodically shelled the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Gosha settlement of the Tovuz district, Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar district, and Minkend settlement of the Lachin district.

Moreover, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment [which remained contrary to trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war] in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed [in accordance with the trilateral statement], using various caliber weapons nine times periodically shelled the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the direction of the Tartar, Khojaly, Shusha and Lachin districts.

There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures and control the operational situation in all directions, added the ministry.