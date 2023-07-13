European Court rejects another claim of Armenia against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. On July 12, 2023, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has rejected the claim of Armenia dated June 21, 2023, the purpose of which was to introduce a temporary interim measure against Azerbaijan in connection with the installation of a border checkpoint at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road, Trend reports.

Thus, by its decision, the ECHR once again confirmed the groundlessness of Armenia's demand to "remove all obstacles to traffic along the Lachin corridor and notify the Committee of Ministers about this".

The ECHR did not find that the border crossing point obstructed traffic on the Lachin road and the violation by Azerbaijan of the decision of December 21, 2022 on the adoption of measures within the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan to ensure the safe passage of persons in need of medical treatment through the Lachin road.