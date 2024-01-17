Paris keeps on making a fool of itself for Armenians: hope dies last at French Senate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Today, France pulled yet another anti-Azerbaijani move, and honestly, it's becoming less and less of a shock. The French Senate passed a resolution backing Armenia and pushing for sanctions against Azerbaijan, and get this – the vote was 336 to 1. Talk about a triumph.

If only all this effort actually amounted to something. Firstly, these resolutions carry next to no legal weight. Basically, it is just a fancy way of suggesting to Paris how it should deal with Azerbaijan.

And let's not even get started on the content of this "document". It is a typical biased narrative in favor of Paris's Armenian friends. They are throwing around claims of non-existent aggression from Azerbaijan and Karabakh Armenians supposedly being "kicked out". It is like a carbon copy of what Baku accused Yerevan of for over 30 years. The kicker? The French senators' claims are backed by absolutely zilch, except for the wild imaginations of their Armenian pals.

Paris is not only undermining Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and pointing fingers at supposed wrongdoings but is also trying to turn all of Europe against Baku.

It is crystal clear that this strategy of attacking Azerbaijan is heading straight for a train wreck, legally and politically. Firstly, because there is a lack of concrete evidence - some of these actions have already been shot down. And secondly, because Azerbaijan's role in the region and diplomatic clout are on the rise, with fewer countries likely to join in on this nonsense.

As rightly pointed out by Azerbaijan's high officials, France's involvement in the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a thing of the past.

Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov in his comments to L’Opinion, condemned the biased pro-Armenian position of France, including the French side’s continued supply of weapons and equipment to Yerevan, as well as its active attempts to promote a draft anti-Azerbaijani resolution in the UN Security Council.

"France is now removed from its role as a mediator [between Azerbaijan and Armenia] and is even harming the EU's role in this matter," he said.

In simpler terms, France is basically painting itself into a corner. It would be one thing if everything was absolutely perfect within France, but the country is dealing with a truckload of problems – and that is not even considering its foreign policy, where Paris keeps digging itself deeper and deeper.