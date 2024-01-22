GUAM mission to observe presidential election in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The GUAM (Organization for Democracy and Economic Development) mission will observe the extraordinary presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, Trend reports via the country's Central Election Commission (CEC).

The delegation, consisting of five people, will include GUAM Secretary General Altay Efendiyev, Ukrainian MPs Sviatoslav Yurash and Mykhailo Papiyev, Georgian MP David Matikashvili and Program Coordinator of the GUAM Secretariat Teimuraz Kiladze.

To note, the GUAM observation mission will publish a report on the election results after the voting.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The CEC on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel