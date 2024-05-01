Get 10% cashback on your first purchase with Birbank installment card

Birbank introduces a new campaign, offering customers more advantageous opportunities. With the “10% cashback for the first purchase” campaign, the country’s first digital bank is giving a head start. Within the campaign, anyone who obtains the Birbank Cashback installment card online can earn 10% cashback (up to 20 AZN maximum) on transactions of 20 AZN or more within 30 calendar days from the registration date.

Cardholders have the chance to benefit from the campaign at nearly 7500 partner stores, markets, cafes, restaurants, gas stations, pharmacies, and more. Additionally, customers can enjoy advantages such as double VAT, a grace period of up to 63 days, installment options for up to 24 months at selected partners, 100% cash withdrawal, and free delivery.

This offer is valid until May 31, 2024. You can order your Birbank Cashback installment card now through birbank.az, kapitalbank.az, or by Birbank mobile app.

For more information: https://kbl.az/nknk

For more detailed information about Birbank card refer to https://birbank.az, 196 Call Centre or the card’s Facebook or Instagram pages. To order a card, download the Birbank app, send an SMS with the text “1” to the 8196 short code, contact us via WhatsApp at (+994 50) 999 81 96 or visit the Birbank centers.