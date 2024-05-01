Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Bank suffers no financial concerns - CBA'a chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Nakhchivan Bank has no financial problems, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the press conference on changes in the parameters of the discount rate.

He mentioned that this bank had sold a portion of its shares to Kapital Bank.

"The bank's stockholders made this decision. Even now, shareholders will debate and vote on specific concerns. However, there is no concern with the financial strength," he emphasized.

Nakhchivan Bank ("Nakhchivanbank" JSC) was founded in 2008 to provide financial services to the population of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic as well as those working in small and medium-scale entrepreneurship. It is Azerbaijan's second regional bank.

