Detonator explosion in Azerbaijan's Aghdam injures ANAMA employee (UPDATE)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, April 6. The condition of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) employee Anar Piriyev injured as a result of a detonator explosion in the Aghdam district is assessed as stable, a source in the central district hospital told Trend's Karabakh bureau.

The source noted that Piriyev, hospitalized with minor shrapnel wounds to the upper anterior surface of his right leg and a cut to the inner surface of his right arm, was provided with first aid, and his treatment continues.

11:09

An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), Anar Piriyev, born in 2000, has been injured as a result of an explosion of a small detonator with an aluminum body in Sarijali village of the Aghdam district, a source in ANAMA told Trend.

Piriyev suffered minor injuries to his arms and legs.

He was taken to a local hospital for an examination.

His life is out of danger.

Previously, an employee of ANAMA Khayyam Aliyev, born in 1987, was injured as a result of a mine rupture in Sarijali village.

